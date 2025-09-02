Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Chamber Music at Makawao Public Library [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Chamber Music at Makawao Public Library

    MAKAWAO, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kadin Delabarrera 

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band

    MAKAWAO, HAWAII (September 3, 2025) - Musician 2nd Class Jaclyn Skeweris, unit leader, Musician 1st Class Sandra Herrera, Musician 3rd Class Tyler Wise, and Musician 1st Class Nicole Starr (left to right) perform a chamber music concert for the public at Makawao Public Library. (U.S. Navy Photo by Elizabeth Davis/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.04.2025 22:21
    Photo ID: 9294361
    VIRIN: 250903-N-XE085-2043
    Resolution: 5487x3658
    Size: 11.9 MB
    Location: MAKAWAO, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

