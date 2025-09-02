MAKAWAO, HAWAII (September 3, 2025) - Musician 1st Class Nicole Starr, clarinet instrumentalist, U.S. Pacific Fleet Band, performs in a chamber music concert for the public at Makawao Public Library. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 3rd Class Elizabeth Davis/Released)
This work, MU1 Nicole Starr performs at Makawao Public Library [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Kadin Delabarrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.