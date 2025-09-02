Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    From Feeding Shipmates to Nurturing Future Sailors: Meet Chief Culinary Specialist Dwayne Johnson [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    From Feeding Shipmates to Nurturing Future Sailors: Meet Chief Culinary Specialist Dwayne Johnson

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Miami

    TAMPA, Fla. (July 24, 2025) Chief Culinary Specialist Dwayne Johnson, a recruiter with Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami, speaks with applicants at his desk inside Navy Recruiting Station Tampa. NTAG Miami has 38 recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 09.04.2025 20:12
    Photo ID: 9294245
    VIRIN: 250724-N-RF885-1079
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 753.5 KB
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From Feeding Shipmates to Nurturing Future Sailors: Meet Chief Culinary Specialist Dwayne Johnson [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    From Feeding Shipmates to Nurturing Future Sailors: Meet Chief Culinary Specialist Dwayne Johnson
    From Feeding Shipmates to Nurturing Future Sailors: Meet Chief Culinary Specialist Dwayne Johnson
    From Feeding Shipmates to Nurturing Future Sailors: Meet Chief Culinary Specialist Dwayne Johnson
    From Feeding Shipmates to Nurturing Future Sailors: Meet Chief Culinary Specialist Dwayne Johnson
    From Feeding Shipmates to Nurturing Future Sailors: Meet Chief Culinary Specialist Dwayne Johnson
    From Feeding Shipmates to Nurturing Future Sailors: Meet Chief Culinary Specialist Dwayne Johnson

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    From Feeding Shipmates to Nurturing Future Sailors: Meet Chief Culinary Specialist Dwayne Johnson

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVY RECRUITING COMMAND
    CULINARY SPECIALIST
    CAREERS
    RECRUITER

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download