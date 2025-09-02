From Feeding Shipmates to Nurturing Future Sailors: Meet Chief Culinary Specialist Dwayne Johnson

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

TAMPA, Fla. (July 24, 2025) Chief Culinary Specialist Dwayne Johnson, a recruiter with Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami, speaks with applicants at his desk inside Navy Recruiting Station Tampa. NTAG Miami has 38 recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)