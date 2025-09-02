Date Taken: 01.29.2023 Date Posted: 09.04.2025 15:12 Photo ID: 9293703 VIRIN: 230129-O-NM884-8374 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 19.03 MB Location: CALIFORNIA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Prescribed Fire, by Andrew Avitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.