Congressman Ralph Norman meets with South Carolina Army National Guardsmen

Congressman Ralph Norman meets with Ltc. Javier Yudice, Battalion Commander, 4th Battalion, 118th Infantry Regiment, South Carolina Army National Guard, outside of the Washington Monument, Washington, D.C., Sept. 3, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Elizabeth A. Schneider, South Carolina National Guard)