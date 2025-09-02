Congressman Ralph Norman meets with South Carolina Army National Guardsmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Congressman Ralph Norman meets with U.S. Army Soldiers from 4th Battalion, 118th Infantry Regiment, South Carolina Army National Guard, outside of the Washington Monument, Washington, D.C., Sept. 3, 2025. Approximately 2,300 National Guard members are providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department, ensuring the safety of all who live, work, and visit the District. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Elizabeth A. Schneider, South Carolina National Guard)