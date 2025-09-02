Nome Cult walkers resting in the shade of a forest sign. Several members of Round Valley Indian Tribes have been walking on Nome Cult Walk since they were kids.
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2025 11:36
|Photo ID:
|9292812
|VIRIN:
|230912-O-NM884-9783
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|4.48 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nome Cult [Image 3 of 3], by Andrew Avitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
California's Trail of Tears Commemorated in 100-mile Nome Cult Walk
No keywords found.