    Nome Cult [Image 2 of 3]

    Nome Cult

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2023

    Photo by Andrew Avitt 

    USDA Forest Service

    Nome Cult walkers resting in the shade of a forest sign. Several members of Round Valley Indian Tribes have been walking on Nome Cult Walk since they were kids.

    Date Taken: 09.12.2023
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    California's Trail of Tears Commemorated in 100-mile Nome Cult Walk

