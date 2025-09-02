Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nome Cult [Image 5 of 7]

    Nome Cult

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2023

    Photo by Andrew Avitt 

    USDA Forest Service

    Walkers retrace their ancestors' footsteps, walking on average 15-25 miles per day through towns, farmland, foothills and across the North Coast Mountains in California.

    Date Taken: 09.09.2023
    Date Posted: 09.04.2025
    Photo ID: 9292810
    VIRIN: 230909-O-NM884-6181
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 15.77 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Nome Cult [Image 7 of 7], by Andrew Avitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    California's Trail of Tears Commemorated in 100-mile Nome Cult Walk

