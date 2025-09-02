Tennessee National Guard supports U.S. Marshals

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Tennessee National Guard, meet with members of the U.S. Marshals and adjacent agencies prior to providing perimeter security support in Washington, D.C., Aug. 30, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (Courtesy photo of Shane McCoy)