    Tennessee National Guard supports U.S. Marshals [Image 1 of 4]

    Tennessee National Guard supports U.S. Marshals

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    118th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers and Airmen assigned to the Tennessee Army National Guard, pose for a picture upon completion of perimeter security support to the U.S. Marshals and civil authorities in Washington, D.C., Aug. 30, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (Courtesy photo of Shane McCoy)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2025
    Date Posted: 09.04.2025 07:20
    Photo ID: 9292372
    VIRIN: 250830-Z-HE111-1004-C
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    Air National Guard

    Army National Guard

    Tennessee

    Tennessee National Guard
    National Guard
    DCSafe

