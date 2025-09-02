A maple tree displays showy red colors at Burr Oak Cove Campground near Glouster, Ohio, on the Wayne National Forest. September 1, 2025. (USDA Forest Service photo by Anna Owens)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2025 06:48
|Photo ID:
|9292366
|VIRIN:
|250901-O-JV130-1723
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|13.09 MB
|Location:
|OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fall Colors 2025 [Image 6 of 6], by Dominic Cumberland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.