Fall Colors 2025

A mountain maple leaf shimmers in gold amongst green leaves showing the start of fall colors on the Chippewa National Forest. September 1, 2025 (USDA Forest Service photo by Melissa Rickers)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2025 06:48
|Photo ID:
|9292363
|VIRIN:
|170901-O-JV130-3903
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|8.43 MB
|Location:
|MINNESOTA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
