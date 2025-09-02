Bright maple leaves appear behind a no passing zone sign along U.S. Highway 2 east of Watersmeet, MI. September 2, 2025. (USDA Forest Service photo by Jonathan Bofinger)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2025 06:48
|Photo ID:
|9292361
|VIRIN:
|250902-O-JV130-8998
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|3.45 MB
|Location:
|MICHIGAN, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fall Colors 2025 [Image 6 of 6], by Dominic Cumberland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.