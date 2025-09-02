Chief Builder David Madmon, assigned to 22nd Naval Construction Regiment (22NCR), conducts a large-area harbor search with the Cabo Verde Coast Guard and Portuguese Navy following severe flooding and landslides caused by a recent hurricane in Sao Vicente, Cabo Verde, Aug. 25, 2025. 22NCR commands naval construction forces for Navy Expeditionary Forces Europe-Africa/Task Force 68 across the 6th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2025 03:35
|Photo ID:
|9292192
|VIRIN:
|250825-N-NO901-1003
|Resolution:
|4032x1816
|Size:
|553.62 KB
|Location:
|CV
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Seabees Support Post-Flood Damage Assessments in Mindelo, Cabo Verde [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Seabees Support Post-Flood Damage Assessments in Mindelo, Cabo Verde
No keywords found.