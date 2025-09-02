Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Seabees Support Post-Flood Damage Assessments in Mindelo, Cabo Verde [Image 2 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Seabees Support Post-Flood Damage Assessments in Mindelo, Cabo Verde

    CAPE VERDE

    08.24.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    22nd Naval Construction Regiment

    Engineering Aid 1st Class Dylan Maznicki, assigned to 22nd Naval Construction Regiment (22NCR), conducts a large-area harbor search with the Cabo Verde Coast Guard and Portuguese Navy following severe flooding and landslides caused by a recent hurricane in Sao Vicente, Cabo Verde, Aug. 25, 2025. 22NCR commands naval construction forces for Navy Expeditionary Forces Europe-Africa/Task Force 68 across the 6th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2025
    Date Posted: 09.04.2025 03:35
    Photo ID: 9292191
    VIRIN: 250825-N-NO901-1002
    Resolution: 2265x1284
    Size: 387.67 KB
    Location: CV
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seabees Support Post-Flood Damage Assessments in Mindelo, Cabo Verde [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Seabees Support Post-Flood Damage Assessments in Mindelo, Cabo Verde
    Seabees Support Post-Flood Damage Assessments in Mindelo, Cabo Verde
    Seabees Support Post-Flood Damage Assessments in Mindelo, Cabo Verde
    Seabees Support Post-Flood Damage Assessments in Mindelo, Cabo Verde
    Seabees Support Post-Flood Damage Assessments in Mindelo, Cabo Verde
    Seabees Support Post-Flood Damage Assessments in Mindelo, Cabo Verde
    Seabees Support Post-Flood Damage Assessments in Mindelo, Cabo Verde

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Seabees Support Post-Flood Damage Assessments in Mindelo, Cabo Verde

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download