Seabees Support Post-Flood Damage Assessments in Mindelo, Cabo Verde

Engineering Aid 1st Class Dylan Maznicki, assigned to 22nd Naval Construction Regiment (22NCR), conducts a large-area harbor search with the Cabo Verde Coast Guard and Portuguese Navy following severe flooding and landslides caused by a recent hurricane in Sao Vicente, Cabo Verde, Aug. 25, 2025. 22NCR commands naval construction forces for Navy Expeditionary Forces Europe-Africa/Task Force 68 across the 6th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)