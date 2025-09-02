Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    403rd AFSB Augmentees Recognized for UFS25 Contributions [Image 6 of 7]

    403rd AFSB Augmentees Recognized for UFS25 Contributions

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.28.2025

    Photo by Hyungbin Ju 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Augmentees assigned to the 403rd Army Field Support Brigade for the Ulchi Freedom Shield 2025 (UFS25) exercise were recognized for their outstanding contributions during an awards ceremony, at Brigade Headquarters on Camp Henry, South Korea, Aug. 29.

