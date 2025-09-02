Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Harlem Hellfighters Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony [Image 77 of 79]

    Harlem Hellfighters Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    09.03.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rachel Minto 

    The United States Army Band "Pershing's Own"

    On September 3, 2025, Soldiers from The U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own” supported the Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., honoring the Harlem Hellfighters. The program featured music by James Reese Europe, who served with the 369th Infantry Regiment, famously known as the Harlem Hellfighters. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rachel Minto)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025 22:08
    Photo ID: 9291790
    VIRIN: 250903-A-QD602-3485
    Resolution: 5710x3807
    Size: 9.47 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Harlem Hellfighters
    369th Infantry Regiment "Harlem Hellfighters"
    James Reese Europe

