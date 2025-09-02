Harlem Hellfighters Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony

On September 3, 2025, Soldiers from The U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own” supported the Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., honoring the Harlem Hellfighters. The program featured music by James Reese Europe, who served with the 369th Infantry Regiment, famously known as the Harlem Hellfighters. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rachel Minto)
