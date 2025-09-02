Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    181st MFTB Conducts Unit Ministry Team After Action Review [Image 3 of 5]

    181st MFTB Conducts Unit Ministry Team After Action Review

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2024

    181st Multifunctional Training Brigade

    U.S. Soldiers participate in an After Action Review for unit ministry teams during Combat Sustainment Exercise 86-02, which is led by the chaplain of 181st Infantry Brigade (Multifunctional Training Brigade), First Army Division West, at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, August 15, 2024. AARs are important tools for Observer, Coach, and Trainers (OC/Ts) to address issues and find solutions for them. (U.S. Army Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    VIRIN: 240815-A-A5051-1003
