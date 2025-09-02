U.S. Soldiers participate in an After Action Review for unit ministry teams during Combat Sustainment Exercise 86-02, which is led by the chaplain of 181st Infantry Brigade (Multifunctional Training Brigade), First Army Division West, at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, August 15, 2024. AARs are important tools for Observer, Coach, and Trainers (OC/Ts) to address issues and find solutions for them. (U.S. Army Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2025 19:19
|Photo ID:
|9291544
|VIRIN:
|240815-A-A5051-1002
|Resolution:
|2048x1152
|Size:
|265.29 KB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 181st MFTB Conducts Unit Ministry Team After Action Review [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.