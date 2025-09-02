181st MFTB Conducts Unit Ministry Team After Action Review

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Charles Wells, commander of 181st Infantry Brigade (Multifunctional Training Brigade), speaks about the importance of unit ministry teams in command post operations during an After Action Review for Combat Sustainment Exercise 86-02 at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, August 15, 2024. AARs are important tools for Observer, Coach, and Trainers (OC/Ts) to address issues and find solutions for them. (U.S. Army Courtesy Photo)