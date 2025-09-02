1-337th BSB Conducts Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Sheila M. Flag took command of 1st Battalion, 337th Regiment (Brigade Support Battalion), 181st Infantry Brigade (Multifunctional Training Brigade), First Army Division West, and the battalion said goodbye to the outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Troy F. Fox, during a Change of Command Ceremony at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, July 26, 2024. Change of Command is a longstanding Army tradition that welcomes the new commander while saying farewell to the previous commander. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)