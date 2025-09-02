Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1-337th BSB Conducts Change of Command [Image 2 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    1-337th BSB Conducts Change of Command

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham 

    181st Multifunctional Training Brigade

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Sheila M. Flag took command of 1st Battalion, 337th Regiment (Brigade Support Battalion), 181st Infantry Brigade (Multifunctional Training Brigade), First Army Division West, and the battalion said goodbye to the outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Troy F. Fox, during a Change of Command Ceremony at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, July 26, 2024. Change of Command is a longstanding Army tradition that welcomes the new commander while saying farewell to the previous commander. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025 19:04
    Photo ID: 9291524
    VIRIN: 240726-A-QI027-1006
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 13.89 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-337th BSB Conducts Change of Command [Image 14 of 14], by SSG Avery Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1-337th BSB Conducts Change of Command
    1-337th BSB Conducts Change of Command
    1-337th BSB Conducts Change of Command
    1-337th BSB Conducts Change of Command
    1-337th BSB Conducts Change of Command
    1-337th BSB Conducts Change of Command
    1-337th BSB Conducts Change of Command
    1-337th BSB Conducts Change of Command
    1-337th BSB Conducts Change of Command
    1-337th BSB Conducts Change of Command
    1-337th BSB Conducts Change of Command
    1-337th BSB Conducts Change of Command
    1-337th BSB Conducts Change of Command
    1-337th BSB Conducts Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    First Army
    OC/T
    181st MFTB
    Eagle Brigade
    CoC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download