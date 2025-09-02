Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JTF-Bravo partners with 302nd ASTS, Honduran Ministry of Health for pediatric DENTRETE [Image 9 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    JTF-Bravo partners with 302nd ASTS, Honduran Ministry of Health for pediatric DENTRETE

    TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS

    08.27.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    A Honduran youth receives an oral examination during a Joint Task Force-Bravo medical mission at Catholic University for a dental mission at Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Aug. 27, 2025. For over forty years, Joint Task Force-Bravo’s medical missions have delivered essential healthcare services to remote, underserved populations, ensuring vulnerable communities receive medical care they might not otherwise lack due to limited healthcare. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025 18:35
    Photo ID: 9291405
    VIRIN: 250827-F-MZ237-1282
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.93 MB
    Location: TEGUCIGALPA, HN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-Bravo partners with 302nd ASTS, Honduran Ministry of Health for pediatric DENTRETE [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JTF-Bravo partners with 302nd ASTS, Honduran Ministry of Health for pediatric DENTRETE
    JTF-Bravo partners with 302nd ASTS, Honduran Ministry of Health for pediatric DENTRETE
    JTF-Bravo partners with 302nd ASTS, Honduran Ministry of Health for pediatric DENTRETE
    JTF-Bravo partners with 302nd ASTS, Honduran Ministry of Health for pediatric DENTRETE
    JTF-Bravo partners with 302nd ASTS, Honduran Ministry of Health for pediatric DENTRETE
    JTF-Bravo partners with 302nd ASTS, Honduran Ministry of Health for pediatric DENTRETE
    JTF-Bravo partners with 302nd ASTS, Honduran Ministry of Health for pediatric DENTRETE
    JTF-Bravo partners with 302nd ASTS, Honduran Ministry of Health for pediatric DENTRETE
    JTF-Bravo partners with 302nd ASTS, Honduran Ministry of Health for pediatric DENTRETE

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USSOUTHCOM
    DENTRETE
    Progress Through Unity
    interoperability
    302d ASTS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download