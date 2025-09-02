JTF-Bravo partners with 302nd ASTS, Honduran Ministry of Health for pediatric DENTRETE

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Honduran youth receives an oral examination during a Joint Task Force-Bravo medical mission at Catholic University for a dental mission at Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Aug. 27, 2025. For over forty years, Joint Task Force-Bravo’s medical missions have delivered essential healthcare services to remote, underserved populations, ensuring vulnerable communities receive medical care they might not otherwise lack due to limited healthcare. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)