Army Captain is Promoted to Major

U.S. Army Capt. Justin Treakle, assigned to 181st Infantry Brigade (Multifunctional Training Brigade), First Army Division West, is promoted to the rank of Major during a ceremony at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, August 1, 2024. Treakle is promoted for his hard work and dedication to the Army and the brigade, in which he has served as an Observer, Coach, and Trainer (OC/T). (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Trenton Lowery)