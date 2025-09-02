Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Captain is Promoted to Major

    Army Captain is Promoted to Major

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Trenton Lowery 

    181st Multifunctional Training Brigade

    U.S. Army Capt. Justin Treakle, assigned to 181st Infantry Brigade (Multifunctional Training Brigade), First Army Division West, is promoted to the rank of Major during a ceremony at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, August 1, 2024. Treakle is promoted for his hard work and dedication to the Army and the brigade, in which he has served as an Observer, Coach, and Trainer (OC/T). (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Trenton Lowery)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025 17:42
    Photo ID: 9291241
    VIRIN: 240801-A-ZT447-3124
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 14.01 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    This work, Army Captain is Promoted to Major, by SSG Trenton Lowery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    First Army
    OC/T
    181st MFTB
    Eagle Brigade

