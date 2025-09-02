Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers Awarded for Perfomance during CSTX [Image 8 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Soldiers Awarded for Perfomance during CSTX

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham 

    181st Multifunctional Training Brigade

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William A. Ryan III, commander of First Army Division West, awards Soldiers during a ceremony at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, August 9, 2024. The Soldiers were presented awards from Mobilization Support Force - Exercise 24, in which the unit practiced and developed standards for Large Scale Mobilization Operations (LSMO). (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025 17:30
    Photo ID: 9291214
    VIRIN: 240809-A-QI027-1037
    Resolution: 5997x3998
    Size: 20.91 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers Awarded for Perfomance during CSTX [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Avery Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldiers Awarded for Perfomance during CSTX
    Soldiers Awarded for Perfomance during CSTX
    Soldiers Awarded for Perfomance during CSTX
    Soldiers Awarded for Perfomance during CSTX
    Soldiers Awarded for Perfomance during CSTX
    Soldiers Awarded for Perfomance during CSTX
    Soldiers Awarded for Perfomance during CSTX
    Soldiers Awarded for Perfomance during CSTX
    Soldiers Awarded for Perfomance during CSTX
    Soldiers Awarded for Perfomance during CSTX
    Soldiers Awarded for Perfomance during CSTX

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    First Army
    OC/T
    181st MFTB
    Eagle Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download