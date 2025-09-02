U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William A. Ryan III, commander of First Army Division West, awards Soldiers during a ceremony at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, August 9, 2024. The Soldiers were presented awards from Mobilization Support Force - Exercise 24, in which the unit practiced and developed standards for Large Scale Mobilization Operations (LSMO). (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2025 17:30
|Photo ID:
|9291211
|VIRIN:
|240809-A-QI027-1015
|Resolution:
|5957x3971
|Size:
|19.27 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers Awarded for Perfomance during CSTX [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Avery Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.