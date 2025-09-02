Soldiers Awarded for Perfomance during CSTX

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William A. Ryan III, commander of First Army Division West, awards Soldiers during a ceremony at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, August 9, 2024. The Soldiers were presented awards from Mobilization Support Force - Exercise 24, in which the unit practiced and developed standards for Large Scale Mobilization Operations (LSMO). (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)