Lt. Col. (Dr.) Nghia Nguyen, 436th Medical Group pediatrician, conducts a virtual visit at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 13, 2025. Dover recently led a groundbreaking virtual health initiative to support two other Defense Health Network Central military medical treatment facilities. (courtesy photo)
Innovative collaboration enhances pediatric care across MTFs
