1-351st BSB Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 351st Regiment (Brigade Support Battalion), 181st Infantry Brigade (Multifunctional Training Brigade), First Army Division West, stand at attention during a change of command ceremony at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, September 3, 2024. Lt. Col. David Powell relinquished command to the new incoming commander Lt. Col. Eric Weatherman during the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Trenton Lowery)