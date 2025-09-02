U.S. Army Lt. Col. Eric Weatherman, 1st Battalion, 351st Regiment (Brigade Support Battalion), 181st Infantry Brigade (Multifunctional Training Brigade), First Army Division West, takes command of the battalion during a change of command ceremony at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, September 3, 2024. Lt. Col. David Powell relinquished command to the new incoming commander, Weatherman, during the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Trenton Lowery)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2025 14:30
|Photo ID:
|9290850
|VIRIN:
|240903-A-ZT447-9164
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8.09 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-351st BSB Conducts Change of Command Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Trenton Lowery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.