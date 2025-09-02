1-351st BSB Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Col. David Powell, the outgoing commander assigned to 1st Battalion, 351st Regiment (Brigade Support Battalion), 181st Infantry Brigade (Multifunctional Training Brigade), First Army Division West, passes the battalion colors to the brigade commander during a change of command ceremony at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, September 3, 2024. Powell relinquished command to the new incoming commander Lt. Col. Eric Weatherman during the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Trenton Lowery)