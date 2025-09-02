1-351st BSB Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Soldier assigned to 1st Battalion, 351st Regiment (Brigade Support Battalion), 181st Infantry Brigade (Multifunctional Training Brigade), First Army Division West, gives flowers to the family of Lt. Col. David Powell during a change of command ceremony at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, September 3, 2024. Powell relinquished command to the new incoming commander Lt. Col. Eric Weatherman during the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Trenton Lowery)