1-351st BSB Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Army Col. Charles Wells, commander of 181st Infantry Brigade (Multifunctional Training Brigade), First Army Division West, hands the 1st Battalion, 351st Regiment (Brigade Support Battalion) colors to the incoming battalion commander, Lt. Col. Eric Weatherman during a change of command ceremony at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, September 3, 2024. Lt. Col. David Powell relinquished command to the new incoming commander, Weatherman, during the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Trenton Lowery)