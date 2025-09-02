60th CES Airmen build skills and structures

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Tyler Simpkins, 60th Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and equipment noncommissioned officer in charge, smooths concrete inside a doorway at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 28, 2025. Civil engineers perform finishing work to ensure quality and safety in facility construction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)