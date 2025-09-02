60th CES Airmen build skills and structures

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Orville Wright, 60th Civil Engineer Squadron structural engineer, uses a power tool to settle concrete between blocks at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 28, 2025. The Airmen employed multiple techniques to strengthen wall structures during the project. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
