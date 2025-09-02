Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-351st BSB Conducts Change of Command Ceremony [Image 1 of 10]

    1-351st BSB Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Trenton Lowery 

    181st Multifunctional Training Brigade

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. David Powell, the outgoing commander assigned to 1st Battalion, 351st Regiment (Brigade Support Battalion), 181st Infantry Brigade (Multifunctional Training Brigade), First Army Division West, speaks during a change of command ceremony at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, September 3, 2024. Powell relinquished command to the new incoming commander Lt. Col. Eric Weatherman during the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Trenton Lowery)

    First Army
    OC/T
    181st MFTB
    Eagle Brigade
    CoC

