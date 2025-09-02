U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Denis Nyenje, 60th Civil Engineer Squadron structural engineer, aligns a metal frame anchor into concrete at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 28, 2025. The placement of hardware is critical for securing structural framing during construction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2025 14:30
|Photo ID:
|9290840
|VIRIN:
|250828-F-OY799-1190
|Resolution:
|4528x6785
|Size:
|18.53 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 60th CES Airmen build skills and structures [Image 9 of 9], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.