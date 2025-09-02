60th CES Airmen build skills and structures

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Denis Nyenje, 60th Civil Engineer Squadron structural engineer, aligns a metal frame anchor into concrete at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 28, 2025. The placement of hardware is critical for securing structural framing during construction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)