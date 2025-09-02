60th CES Airmen build skills and structures

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Civil Engineer Squadron and civilian contractors level freshly poured concrete at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 28, 2025. The project focuses on updating the chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear training site with repair by replacement, an ongoing effort to rebuild the facility to enhance long-term training capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)