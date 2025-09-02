U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Civil Engineer Squadron and civilian contractors level freshly poured concrete at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 28, 2025. The project focuses on updating the chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear training site with repair by replacement, an ongoing effort to rebuild the facility to enhance long-term training capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2025 14:30
|Photo ID:
|9290838
|VIRIN:
|250828-F-OY799-1290
|Resolution:
|6490x3651
|Size:
|14.73 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 60th CES Airmen build skills and structures [Image 9 of 9], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.