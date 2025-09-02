Some Evans Army Community Hospital patients will soon see a change to how they pick up new pharmacy prescriptions. Beginning Sept. 15, 2025, The DiRaimondo and Butts Army Airfield pharmacies will be closed due to staffing and funding constraints. Soldiers who currently pick up their medication at either of those two locations will be diverted to either the Soldier Readiness Center or Soldier Family Care Center pharmacies for new prescriptions, with continued convenient prescription activation through Q-Anywhere.
Butts, DiRaimondo pharmacy closures will impact prescription pickups
