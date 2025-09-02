Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Butts, DiRaimondo pharmacy closures will impact prescription pickups

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Evans Army Community Hospital

    Some Evans Army Community Hospital patients will soon see a change to how they pick up new pharmacy prescriptions. Beginning Sept. 15, 2025, The DiRaimondo and Butts Army Airfield pharmacies will be closed due to staffing and funding constraints. Soldiers who currently pick up their medication at either of those two locations will be diverted to either the Soldier Readiness Center or Soldier Family Care Center pharmacies for new prescriptions, with continued convenient prescription activation through Q-Anywhere.

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
    TAGS

    Fort Carson
    Defense Health Agency
    4th Infantry Division

