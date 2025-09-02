Date Taken: 08.25.2025 Date Posted: 09.03.2025 11:23 Photo ID: 9290319 VIRIN: 250825-N-VC794-1001 Resolution: 5000x3333 Size: 2.38 MB Location: US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Breaking Through Supply Chain Bottlenecks Infographic, by SN Jared Gannuscio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.