Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VX-1 hosts promotion ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    VX-1 hosts promotion ceremony

    NAVAL AIR STATION PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Jarrett 

    Naval Air Test and Evaluation Squadron One

    Lt. Cmdr. Robert Steinhauser is promoted during a ceremony at Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 1 hangar on Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland, September 2, 2025. VX-1 is based at Naval Air Station Patuxent River and is a subordinate command of Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic. The principal mission of VX-1 is to test and evaluate airborne anti-submarine warfare, maritime anti-surface warfare, and airborne command and control platforms, as well as support systems, equipment and materials in an operational environment.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John T. Jarrett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2025
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025 11:19
    Photo ID: 9290257
    VIRIN: 250902-N-JD579-1002
    Resolution: 5884x3923
    Size: 11.22 MB
    Location: NAVAL AIR STATION PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VX-1 hosts promotion ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 John Jarrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VX-1 hosts promotion ceremony
    VX-1 hosts promotion ceremony
    VX-1 hosts promotion ceremony
    VX-1 hosts promotion ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    pioneers
    VX1
    promotion
    AIRTEVRONONE
    Lead Fly Test

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download