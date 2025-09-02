An infographic shows the impact of small business investment and supplier development efforts of the Maritime Industrial Base Program. (U.S. Navy graphic by Jared Gannuscio)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2025 09:43
|Photo ID:
|9290028
|VIRIN:
|250903-N-VC794-1002
|Resolution:
|1200x1200
|Size:
|715.49 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Small Business, Big Impact: Maritime Supplier Success Infographic Slide 2 [Image 3 of 3], by SN Jared Gannuscio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.