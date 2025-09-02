Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVSTA Rota Personnel Participate in Aircraft Firefighting Drill [Image 6 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NAVSTA Rota Personnel Participate in Aircraft Firefighting Drill

    ROTA, SPAIN

    08.21.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Drace Wilson 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Aug. 21, 2025) Sailors, Airmen and Firefighters assigned to Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, participate in an aircraft firefighting drill, Aug. 21, 2025. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S., NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Drace Wilson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025 09:41
    Photo ID: 9290009
    VIRIN: 250821-N-NC885-1087
    Resolution: 5166x3437
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: ROTA, ES
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSTA Rota Personnel Participate in Aircraft Firefighting Drill [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Drace Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAVSTA Rota Personnel Participate in Aircraft Firefighting Drill
    NAVSTA Rota Personnel Participate in Aircraft Firefighting Drill
    NAVSTA Rota Personnel Participate in Aircraft Firefighting Drill
    NAVSTA Rota Personnel Participate in Aircraft Firefighting Drill
    NAVSTA Rota Personnel Participate in Aircraft Firefighting Drill
    NAVSTA Rota Personnel Participate in Aircraft Firefighting Drill
    NAVSTA Rota Personnel Participate in Aircraft Firefighting Drill
    NAVSTA Rota Personnel Participate in Aircraft Firefighting Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Drill
    Firefighter
    Firefighting
    NAVSTA Rota

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download