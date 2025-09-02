Medical Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army medical personnel practice intravenous (IV) insertion techniques during a hands-on training exercise at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Aug. 24, 2025. The training helps ensure medics remain proficient in critical lifesaving procedures, enhancing medical readiness in deployed environments. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Andrew Lightsey IV)