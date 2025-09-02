Medical Training

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KUWAIT

    08.24.2025

    Photo by Capt. Andrew Lightsey IV 

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army medical personnel practice intravenous (IV) insertion techniques during a hands-on training exercise at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Aug. 24, 2025. The training helps ensure medics remain proficient in critical lifesaving procedures, enhancing medical readiness in deployed environments. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Andrew Lightsey IV)

