Medical Training

U.S. Army medical personnel practice intravenous (IV) insertion techniques during a hands-on training exercise at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Aug. 24, 2025. The training helps ensure medics remain proficient in critical lifesaving procedures, enhancing medical readiness in deployed environments. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Andrew Lightsey IV)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2025 08:32
|Photo ID:
|9289882
|VIRIN:
|250824-A-LY473-8705
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|22.25 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
