Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) Conducts Underway Replenishment [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) Conducts Underway Replenishment

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.23.2025

    Photo by Seaman Mark Bergado 

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 23, 2025) – Sailors secure the communication bag on the aft missile deck of the USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Wally Shirra (T-AKE 8) in the Pacific Ocean, Aug. 23. Curtis Wilbur is underway in the Pacific Ocean conducting routine operations. The U.S. Navy conducts exercises and operations to maintain readiness, refine tactics, deter conflict, and support maritime homeland defense. Curtis Wilbur is forward-deployed and currently assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2025
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025 05:05
    Photo ID: 9289791
    VIRIN: 250823-N-QV397-3031
    Resolution: 5415x3610
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) Conducts Underway Replenishment [Image 5 of 5], by SN Mark Bergado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) Conducts Underway Replenishment
    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) Conducts Underway Replenishment
    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea
    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea
    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) Conduct Replenishment-At-Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15
    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)
    United States Navy
    Underway replenishment (UNREP)
    U.S. Navy
    7th Fleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download