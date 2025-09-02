Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TSAAS Cadre Trains Soldiers in SPIES [Image 25 of 25]

    TSAAS Cadre Trains Soldiers in SPIES

    KUWAIT

    08.29.2025

    Photo by Capt. Andrew Lightsey IV 

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade

    A Pilot conducts preflight checks on a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter before taking off in support of Special Purpose Insertion/Extraction System (SPIES) training at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Aug. 29, 2025. Cadre from The Sabalauski Air Assault School led the training in partnership with aviators from 5th Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade. The exercise allowed Soldiers to practice hooking in, lifting off, and conducting aerial movement while suspended, reinforcing proficiency and confidence in Air Assault techniques. (U.S. Army photos by Capt. Andrew Lightsey IV)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2025
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025 04:17
    This work, TSAAS Cadre Trains Soldiers in SPIES [Image 25 of 25], by CPT Andrew Lightsey IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

