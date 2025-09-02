TSAAS Cadre Trains Soldiers in SPIES

A pilot passes U.S. Army Soldiers as they prepare to conduct Special Purpose Insertion/Extraction System (SPIES) training with a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Aug. 29, 2025. Cadre from The Sabalauski Air Assault School led the training in partnership with aviators from 5th Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade. The exercise allowed Soldiers to practice hooking in, lifting off, and conducting aerial movement while suspended, reinforcing proficiency and confidence in Air Assault techniques. (U.S. Army photos by Capt. Andrew Lightsey IV)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2025 04:17
|Photo ID:
|9289777
|VIRIN:
|250829-A-LY473-2121
|Resolution:
|8095x5399
|Size:
|18.39 MB
|Location:
|KW
